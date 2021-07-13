DC's Stargirl Showrunner Talks Arrival of New Heroes in Season 2

So you've burned through the preview images, the official teaser, and all of the social media updates you could possibly get your hands on, and yet, it still doesn't feel complete? Well, no worries because the fine folks at HBO Max's Titans know exactly what you need and they're getting it ready for you for Wednesday. That's right, the trailer for the Gotham-set third season is set to hit online tomorrow (Wednesday. July 14)- and since it came with an image of Starfire (Anna Diop) with the word "Royalty" in the caption, we're assuming much more of a focus on her storyline than what we saw in the previously-released teaser. And to go along with the day's festivities, the show's Twitter account dropped two past episode titles as clues to when to expect the trailer: "The Asylum" & "Ghosts" (let's see who figures it out).