DC's Stargirl Showrunner Talks Arrival of New Heroes in Season 2

By Nicole Drum
ComicBook
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe second season of DC's Stargirl is coming up in August on The CW and while Courtney Whitmore/Stargirl (Brec Bassinger) and the other heroes of the new Justice Society of America will be facing some dark new threats, there will be new heroes arriving as well. As fans have seen in teasers, photos, and in casting news, the series will pay off on two items briefly introduced in Season 1 - Johnny Thunder's pink pen and a certain green lantern - and according to series showrunner Geoff Johns, the payoff is coming sooner rather than later.

