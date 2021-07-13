Cancel
Movies

New The Suicide Squad Promo Art Shares Best Look at Starro & More

By Jenna Anderson
ComicBook
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Suicide Squad is set to debut in theaters and on HBO Max next month, and fans are incredibly excited to see exactly how it approaches DC Comics canon. If the film's various trailers aren't enough, pieces of merchandise have begun to provide an even more detailed look at the film's eclectic ensemble. The promo art, which appears to be from a package of stickers, showcases characters such as Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie), Peacemaker (John Cena), and even Starro, the film's giant starfish-like kaiju.

