Plymouth woman arrested for attempting to set fire to Jehovah's Witnesses church

By Leah Moreau, WSBT 22
news4sanantonio.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA woman is in jail after allegedly attempting to set fire to a Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses on July 9. According to police, a vehicle hit the side of the church at 9019 Suter Road in Plymouth around 2 a.m. on Thursday. The crash damaged the building as well as the landscape.

news4sanantonio.com

Comments / 0

#Arson#Police#Suter
