Rain chances over the next few days will be close to normal for this time of the year, ranging from 20 to 50 percent. As is the case on Monday, the convection will be largely driven by daytime heating with storm activity peaking in the afternoon hours and waning by late evening. Although highs should warm back into the lower 90s, slightly drier air and slightly lower dewpoints should keep heat index values in the more normal for this time of year range of 100 to 105.