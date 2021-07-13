Cancel
Foreign Policy

China’s D.C. lobbying undone by IPO crackdown

A man stands near a giant sign of Chinese company ByteDance's app TikTok, known locally as Douyin, during China Fashion Week, in Beijing, China March 31, 2021. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang - RC24MM9UKX2T

WASHINGTON, July 12 (Reuters Breakingviews) - ByteDance has shelved its planned initial public offering, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday. The TikTok owner hit pause on listing in New York or Hong Kong after Beijing regulators raised concerns about data security. Meanwhile, companies in the People’s Republic have been arguing in Washington that they are independent firms, free from Chinese government control. That's a hard sell right now.

Chinese companies have sometimes been slow to do the necessary wooing of lawmakers . Video surveillance outfit Hikvision (002415.SZ) was one of dozens the Washington government blacklisted in June, preventing U.S. investment. One of the firm's lobbyists, Mercury Public Affairs, recently hired a former Treasury official.

The Middle Kingdom’s hard line on Chinese companies raising capital overseas

is hitting their D.C. credibility in other ways, too. Senator Marco Rubio wants the Securities and Exchange Commission to probe Didi Global’s (DIDI.N) U.S. IPO after news of a Beijing investigation wiped billions of dollars off the newly public company's market value. It's a tough backdrop for businesses trying to persuade U.S. politicians they, not Beijing's apparatchiks, control their own destiny. (By Gina Chon)

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

Thai group shells out for Advent resins buyout

ASOS takes dowdy route to the U.S. fashion

Even Goldman can’t fight the tide on pay

Smiths Group breakup saga may end with a whimper

Atos profit warning may tempt bottom-feeders

