Hardin County Fair Recap
The Hardin County Fair was a success, with over 20,000 people who showed up to support the local festivities. Fair Board President Marty Fulkerson says highlights of the fair included Elvie Shane live in concert, the demolition derby, and monster truck rides. Fulkerson added the most special part was the naming of the livestock building after Larry Jaggers. “It was a total surprise, we had not shared that with anyone.” He is extremely happy with the outcome of this year’s event and is appreciative of everyone who came out.quicksie983.com
Comments / 0