Voles Tearing Through Rochester Neighborhoods – Here’s How To Protect Your Yard

If you've ever celebrated some good news, maybe it was an engagement, or you simply wanted a nice meal in an iconic setting you may have been to Jax Cafe in Northeast Minneapolis. The restaurant is known as much for its food as it is for its red velvet and polished walnut. Unfortunately, those special moments will have to be celebrated elsewhere for the time being as Jax is closed after 'structural damage' was uncovered with the building. The restaurant plans to open back up, but that won't be for months as they work to fix the damage.