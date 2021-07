BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A messy start to the new week across the Brazos Valley. Rain and thunderstorms rumbled as early as sunrise Monday and kept up through a better part of the afternoon. Multiple flood advisories were issued for Milam, Robertson, Leon, Madison, Houston, and Brazos Counties after a quick 1″ to 3″ fell at the start of the rain event, followed by several more inches in some locations.