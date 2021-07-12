2nd Suspect from the Inn Of The Concho Homicide Charged With Murder

On July 8, 2021, Joshua Tyler Garcia (3-19-02) turned himself into the Lubbock County Jail for an outstanding felony warrant for Aggravated Assault Against a Public Servant from Lubbock, TX. On July 9, 2021, investigators with the San Angelo Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division obtained a warrant for Murder in reference to the Homicide that occurred June 28, 2021 at the Inn Of The Conchos. Garcia was charged with Murder.