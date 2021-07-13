Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
North Platte, NE

80-year-old woman sentenced eight to ten years for husband’s murder

By Marresa Burke
Posted by 
CNN
CNN
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46rZ63_0auyu4FI00

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -On July 12, Lavetta Langdon, an 80-year-old McCook woman, appeared in Red Willow County Court for sentencing after being convicted of murdering her husband, Larry Langdon in August of 2020. Court documents said she shot him twice in his sleep and confessed to the police. The two had been married since 1960. Lavetta said she was abused for over fifty years by her husband.

Red Willow County Attorney Paul Wood, on behalf of the state, gave insights from doctors on Lavetta’s case to show that there was a motive and that it gave elements of first-degree murder. Larry’s murder was captured on a home security video and reviewed by the judge.

“While she was forthcoming about the crime, it is not a rationally fair base to settle this case,” “said Wood. “There is no way under Nebraska law that this a legal defense nor does it excuse or explain her conduct.”

The state recommended that Lavetta serves 12 to 18 years.

Brian Davis of Cozad, Lavetta’s attorney, researched with domestic violence victims about how abuse over long spans of time affects a person’s brain function. Davis tried to paint the picture that some issues cannot be categorized as black and white. Court records said Lavetta suffered from extensive abuse including forms of torture and isolation.

“We don’t know if she would have been acquitted for self-defense,” said Davis. “Mrs. Langdon is a victim as well as Mr. Langdon.”

Lavetta shared instances of her abuse with doctors. In one situation, she said that Larry forced her to undress and eat dog food in front of their four daughters.

Lavetta said she did reach out to law enforcement multiple times through the years but they did not help her. At one time, she divorced Larry and fled to Georgia. Her daughters said they feared he would find her and kill her.

Family members were crying after hearing the pain she endured for decades.

“She will always carry the trauma of that day and for the past 60 years,” said Davis. “She never shared some details of her story and unfortunately, had to tell it here.”

Eugene Langdon, brother of late Larry Langdon, attended the sentencing in support of Lavetta.

“I know what my brother was like and he was not a nice person. He had a dual personality. He had a public personality and he would make people think he was high, mighty and a great person. You take him back home and he was the monster you all hear about in your closets,” said Eugene Langdon. “I feel like when you live through years of hell, which Lavetta did, it is very heartbreaking for her to go through more years of hell.”

When Attorney Davis compared his grandparents to Lavetta, he choked up.

“Where would my grandparents be if they endured what Lavetta endured?” asked Davis.

Davis said Lavetta takes accountability and responsibility for her actions.

Lavetta dedicated her life to helping others. She worked for Stratton schools for many years.

“People describe Lavetta as a caring and compassionate person,” said Davis. “Let her daughters enjoy their mother in a way they have never experienced.”

Judge David Urbom sentenced Lavetta to eight to ten years with the possibility of parole after four years.

“I have to consider what is fair to you, protect the public, and rehabilitate you. I have to consider many factors: age, criminal history, education, etc. Involuntarily manslaughter carries a maximum of twenty years. There is no question that you, Lavetta, suffer from battery women’s syndrome. No question that you lived in hell, but my review of reports and security camera footage sees the murder unjustified,” said Judge Urbom. “Your attorney argued domestic violence. The bottom line, you killed a man in cold blood. There is no way I can put you on probation. No one deserved to be murdered. Any less of a sentence I would impose would not be good.”

Lavetta did not have anything to say in court.

After the sentencing, Lavetta’s family and friends hugged her with tearful goodbyes.

Comments / 51

CNN

CNN

584K+
Followers
87K+
Post
490M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mccook, NE
State
Georgia State
City
Stratton, NE
City
North Platte, NE
North Platte, NE
Crime & Safety
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Domestic Violence#Red Willow County Court#Nebraska#Cozad
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
EconomyPosted by
CNN

China's economy is still growing. But the recovery is slowing down

Hong Kong (CNN Business) — China's economy is still growing, but the pace of its recovery slowed in the second quarter as the country contended with surging commodity prices and supply chain disruptions. GDP grew 7.9% in the April-to-June quarter compared with the same period a year ago, China's National...
Jackson, MSWLBT

15-year-old arrested in Jackson for capital murder

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The U.S. Marshals Office says that they have now captured Dezmon Clinton, who was wanted for capital murder. The boy was taken into custody at a home in Jackson Wednesday afternoon without incident. He was then transported to the Jackson Police Department for processing on their...
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

44-year-old murder mystery of man found in septic tank solved using genetic technology

Forensic technology has unearthed the identity of a murder victim discovered in a septic tank 44 years ago in Canada, according to local authorities. The Alberta Royal Canadian Mounted Police have said the remains were of Gordon Edwin Sanderson, an Indigenous man, believed to be in his twenties, originally from Manitoba. At the time of his death, he had been living in Edmonton, according to the police.“He was known as Gordie to his family and friends,” Sargent Jason Zazulak said at a press conference.“Gordie had a hard life. He was separated from his family at nine years old and during...
Aurora, NCwcti12.com

Aurora woman sentenced to 14 years plus in prison

AURORA, Beaufort County — An Aurora woman was sentenced Thursday to 14 years and 10 months in prison as an accessory after the fact to first-degree murder. District Attorney Scott Thomas said that Ashley Deanna Velez, 30, of Aurora will serve that sentence after being found guilty in Craven County court.
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

Father accused of murdering and burying 13-year-old son after child found photos of dad in women’s underwear

A 59-year-old man stands accused of second-degree murder and child abuse leading to the death of his 13-year-old son Dylan, who went missing in November 2012 during a court-ordered visit to his father’s home in Vallecito in southwestern Colorado.A witness testified on Tuesday during the second week of Mark Redwine’s murder trial that he had gone up a mountain road alone five months after Dylan’s disappearance. It was an area close to the spot where some of the boy’s bones were later found.Mr Redwine claims that he’s innocent. He says he came home after running errands on 19 November...
Public SafetyThought Catalog

Her Alleged Murderer Was Found Dead In The Trunk Of Another Woman’s Car

At 1:30 in the morning of April 8, 2008 22-year-old Jamie Michelle Fraley talked to a friend and said she was still not feeling well and would be going to the hospital for the third time for the stomach flu. On the second visit, Jamie had returned home without seeing anyone rather than face the three hour wait and now felt she needed to return. Jamie did not drive and did not say who was driving her, only referring to the person driving her as “a friend”. She ended the call by saying “I have to go, my ride is here. He is here.” Jamie never checked in to the hospital and was never seen again.
Gainesville, GAPosted by
The Times

Gainesville woman sentenced in gruesome murders of her children

Berenice Jaramillo-Hernandez, 26, was sentenced to consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole after pleading guilty Friday to killing her two children in December. Friday’s hearing featured “horrific” details of the deaths of siblings Mateo Miranda Jaramillo, 5, and Katherine Miranda Jaramillo, 6. The Hall County Sheriff’s Office responded...
Iowa StateKCCI.com

Iowa man found guilty of murdering his wife

FORT DODGE, Iowa — A Fort Dodge man will face life in prison for murdering his wife. A jury convicted Justin Hurdel of first-degree murder this week. Hurdel shot and killed his estranged wife, Maggie, last August, then attempted to take his own life. A witness saw Hurdel wait in...
Virginia StateWSLS

Virginia man gets seven life sentences for teen slayings

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A federal judge has handed down seven life sentences to a Virginia man convicted in the 2015 deaths of three teenagers, one of them a 13-year-old girl who was an innocent bystander at a birthday party. The Daily Press of Newport News reports 26-year-old Xavier “BJ”...
Troy, MOfoxillinois.com

Missouri woman serving life sentence charged with another murder

TROY, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri woman serving a life sentence for killing a disabled man has been charged with another murder. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 62-year-old Pamela Hupp was charged Monday with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the 2011 killing of her friend Elizabeth "Betsy" Faria.
Fargo, NDvalleynewslive.com

Woman pleads guilty to stabbing boyfriend in groin

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo woman has pleaded guilty to stabbing her boyfriend in the groin last spring. 33-year-old Terin Stately was originally charged with one count of murder, but her plea has reduced the charge to felony manslaughter. Court documents say police were called to the...
Norfolk, VAPosted by
Fatim Hemraj

Man Accused of Killing Step-Daughter With Heroin Attempted To Frame Her Childhood Friend

It was spring break 2015 and 18-year-old Anjelica Hadsell, known as AJ, was home from Longwood University visiting her mom and three sisters in Norfolk, Virginia. On March 2, 2015, AJ unknowingly hugged her little sister for the last time as she left for school. When the young girl returned home later that afternoon, she found all of the lights on and a half-folded pile of laundry. Music was playing and the back door was unlocked but AJ was nowhere to be found.

Comments / 51

Community Policy