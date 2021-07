The month of July has been good to coach Nick Saban and his staff, who have received three commitments for the 2022 class since the calendar turned. Four-star athlete Antonio Kite got the ball rolling with his commitment on July 4. A few days later, Jeremiah Alexander, the five-star EDGE defender announced he was committing to the Tide. Then four-star offensive lineman Tyler Booker picked Alabama over many of the nation’s elite programs.