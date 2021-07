Former Blinn College baseball players Bryce Miller and Jackson Leath were selected in the 2021 Major League Baseball Draft. Miller pitched for Blinn in 2018 and was selected by the Seattle Mariners in the fourth round with the 113th overall pick out of Texas A&M University. Leath pitched for Blinn in 2018 and 2019 and was selected by the Texas Rangers in the 12th round with the 344th overall pick out of the University of Tennessee.