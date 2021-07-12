Shots Fired in Grayson County

A Leitchfield man was shot with a pellet rifle on Sunday due to an altercation that had transpired. 38-year-old Nathan Denham was shot in the arm outside a residence on Maple Street in Leitchfield after an argument had occurred. Denham was transported to Baptist Hardin Health to be treated for his injuries. Joshua Rhodes and Michael Abell have been arrested as suspects in the case. Both face charades of 2nd degree assault. The investigation is still ongoing.