The Catholic church today is being held together not by leadership but by a thread of many heroic and faithful pastors and priests at the parish level. In the U.S. bishops and cardinals are analogous to the Pharisees of Biblical times. They enjoy high standing in the community and desire the approval of politicians and the media. They also fear criticism from both. They are filled with vainglory and carry with them a pomposity of their positions in the church. They present themselves in fancy garments that show their high level of importance.