‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Season 1 Premiere Date Has Been Announced

Airing on the ABC television network, The Celebrity Dating Game is hosted by actress Zooey Deschanel and singer-songwriter Michael Bolton. The first season includes Hannah Brown, Nicole Byer, Carson Kressley, Iggy Azalea, Taye Diggs, and Demi Burnett. The series is a modern take on the classic game show but this version features a roster of celebrity singles all trying to find love. Offering the same iconic feel as the original, each episode follows two celebrities who each pick one lucky suitor from a hidden panel of three bachelors and/or bachelorettes based on answers to a variety of questions. In a twist, the celebrity identities remain a mystery to their suitors, who are given clues via parody song performances by Bolton. Is there love in the air?
