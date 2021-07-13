Cancel
Lincoln, NE

Nebraska Department of Transportation announces $2.24 million in federal grants for airport improvements

Cover picture for the articleLINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -On July 1, $2.24 million in federal grants through the Federal Aviation Administration’s Airport Improvement Program were awarded to four Nebraska airports for taxiway rehabilitation and other improvements, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation. The fourth round of FY 2021 AIP grants will provide funding for David City Municipal Airport, Grant Municipal Airport, Thomas County Airport in Thedford, and the Lincoln Airport.

