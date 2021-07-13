Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Australia's New South Wales reports 89 locally acquired COVID-19 cases

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 15 days ago

SYDNEY, July 13 (Reuters) - New South Wales, Australia’s most populous state, reported on Tuesday 89 locally acquired cases of COVID-19, a day after recording the biggest daily rise for this year, as officials fight to contain an outbreak in state capital Sydney.

Of Tuesday’s cases, 21 spent time in the community while infectious, state Premier Gladys Berejiklian told reporters in Sydney. A total of 112 local cases were reported on Monday. (Reporting by Renju Jose; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

149K+
Followers
183K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#New South Wales#Covid 19
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
Place
Sydney
News Break
Coronavirus
Country
Australia
Related
Public Healthrock947.com

Australia’s Victoria eyes COVID-19 lockdown exit as cases fall

SYDNEY (Reuters) – Australia’s Victoria on Monday reported low numbers of new COVID-19 cases, raising hopes of an end to a lockdown in the state as planned, while neighbouring New South Wales looks set to extend its strict stay-home orders. Australia is fighting to douse an outbreak of the highly...
Public HealthCNBC

South Korea reports highest daily increase with 1,842 new Covid-19 cases

South Korea on Thursday reported another daily record of 1,842 coronavirus cases, as it struggles to tame its worst-ever wave of outbreaks amid rising infections nationwide fueled by the more contagious delta variant. The latest numbers include 270 sailors on an anti-piracy navy destroyer patrolling the waters off Africa who...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Mexico reports 6,535 new cases of COVID-19, 108 more deaths

MONTERREY, Mexico, July 25 (Reuters) - Mexico’s health ministry on Sunday reported 6,535 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country and 108 more fatalities, bringing its totals to 2,748,518 confirmed infections and 238,424 deaths. (Reporting by Laura Gottesdiener; Editing by Christopher Cushing)
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Thai banks to suspend debt repayments for some hit by virus curbs

BANGKOK, July 15 (Reuters) - Thailand’s banks agreed to suspend debt repayments for two months for debtors affected by government coronavirus containment measures, the central bank said on Thursday, as the Southeast Asian country combats its worst COVID-19 outbreak. The assistance from July will be for retail debtors and smaller...
Public HealthCNBC

Australia's Victoria state to lift Covid curbs while cases in Sydney rise

Australia's Victoria state said most restrictions imposed on July 15 will be removed from Wednesday after recording just 10 infections of people already in quarantine. New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian said a decision whether to extend the five-week lockdown will be taken this week. But with less than 13% of the state's population fully vaccinated, curbs are expected to remain.
Public Healthkelo.com

Sydney braces for extended COVID-19 lockdown as rest of Australia opens

SYDNEY (Reuters) – Australian officials are set to extend a COVID-19 lockdown in the country’s largest city, Sydney, as new cases remain stubbornly high despite a month under strict stay-home orders, while Victoria and South Australia eased curbs from Wednesday. Sydney is struggling to control its worst outbreak of the...
Public Healthnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Sydney lockdown extended 4 weeks as delta surge worsens

Sydney’s month-long lockdown will be extended by at least another four weeks, with Australian authorities failing to flatten an outbreak of daily COVID-19 cases that on Wednesday surged to another record. New South Wales state Premier Gladys Berejiklian said the lockdown has been extended until at least August 28. The...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Australia's Spark Infrastructure gets $3.7 billion buyout offer

July 15 (Reuters) - Australia’s Spark Infrastructure Group said on Thursday it has received a buyout proposal from private equity firm KKR & Co Inc and Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board, valuing the electricity infrastructure investor at A$4.91 billion ($3.67 billion). Spark shareholders will get A$2.80 for each share they...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Australia shares up on miners, energy boost; Afterpay slumps

July 14 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose on Wednesday as miners and energy stocks advanced, while a slump in buy-now-pay-later giant Afterpay Ltd and other technology stocks capped gains. In New Zealand, investors await the country’s monetary policy review due later in the day. The central bank is expected to...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Risk of 'catastrophic' coronavirus surge in Middle East - WHO

CAIRO (Reuters) - A surge of coronavirus cases in several Middle Eastern countries could have dire consequences, aggravated by the spread of the Delta variant and low vaccine availability, the World Health Organisation said on Wednesday. After a decline in cases and deaths in the WHO's Eastern Mediterranean region for eight weeks, the agency said there had been significant increases in cases in Libya, Iran, Iraq and Tunisia, with sharp rises expected in Lebanon and Morocco. (Graphic on global cases and deaths) https://tmsnrt.rs/34pvUyi
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

China's Sichuan reports human case of H5N6 bird flu - state media

BEIJING (Reuters) - China has confirmed one case of human infection with the H5N6 strain of bird flu in Sichuan province, state media said on Thursday. The 55-year old male infected with the bird flu in Bazhong city had been sent to hospital and local authorities have culled poultry in the vicinity, said the state broadcaster CCTV.
Economytechstartups.com

Elon Musk warns the US Military: China will overtake the US. “The US will be militarily second to China” without radical innovation, Musk says

Early this year, Elon Musk’s friend and co-founder of PayPal Peter Thiel, warned that big tech companies are too cozy with China. Calling Google a ‘treasonous’ company,” Thiel said the tech giant is working with the Chinese military through its artificial intelligence work with Chinese universities, a charge that Google later denied as “baseless.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy