Severe Weather Statement issued for Bernalillo, Santa Fe, Torrance by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 19:51:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-12 20:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Blowing dust associated with strong thunderstorm winds can reduce visibilities below one quarter mile at times. Target Area: Bernalillo; Santa Fe; Torrance A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM MDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN SANTA FE...BERNALILLO AND NORTHWESTERN TORRANCE COUNTIES At 750 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Cedar Grove to 9 miles southeast of Moriarty, moving southwest at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Edgewood, Moriarty, Tijeras, Cedar Crest, Cedar Grove, Sedillo, Chilili, McIntosh, Escabosa and Cedro. This includes Interstate 40 between Mile Markers 172 and 205. Significant blowing dust has been observed with this storm. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH