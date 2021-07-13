Cancel
Union County, NM

Severe Weather Statement issued for Union by NWS

weather.gov
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 19:51:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-12 20:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This is a potentially deadly storm. Seek shelter in an interior room on the lowest floor of a well-built structure. Abandon vehicles in search of a more substantial permanent structure. Stay away from windows. Accumulations of hail on roads can create very slick and hazardous driving conditions. Target Area: Union A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 PM MDT FOR NORTHEASTERN UNION COUNTY At 750 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Seneca, or 14 miles north of Clayton, moving southwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Locations impacted include Clayton Lake State Park and areas west of Seneca. This will also impact State Route 370. HAIL...2.00IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov

