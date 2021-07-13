WVDE introduces "I got Vaxxed Competition" for schools

CHARLESTON – The West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE) announced its latest initiative to encourage students, teachers and staff to be vaccinated. The “I Got Vaxxed Competition” is designed to encourage vaccinations among eligible, school-age students and school personnel. Throughout the state, one high school, one middle school and one elementary school will earn $5,000 for having the highest percentage of eligible persons vaccinated. The WVDE will award those schools $5,000 for student activities during the 2021-22 school year. The winners of this challenge will be announced the week of October 3, 2021.