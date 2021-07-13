Cancel
Statue of Blessed Mother, a Regional Landmark, Removed for Refurbishment

Times Union
 15 days ago

EMMITSBURG, Md. (PRWEB) July 12, 2021. For 57 years, the 26-foot gold-leafed statue of the Blessed Virgin Mary overlooking Mount St. Mary’s University has been a brightly shining beacon of faith and hope to the university community, millions of visitors at the National Shrine Grotto of Our Lady of Lourdes and people traveling on Route 15 or flying overhead. Today the golden statue of the Blessed Mother was temporarily removed from her perch atop the 78-foot Pangborn Memorial Campanile for refurbishment.

