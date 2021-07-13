Traverse City Commissioners To Hold Special Study Session To Discuss Safety of Union Street Dam

Traverse City Commissioners will discuss the safety of the Union Street dam at a special study session Monday.

The dam and the surrounding park has been the focus of controversy over the proposed fish pass project.

That project is now on hold, but the State recently conducted a safety study of the dam at the city’s request.

EGLE has dropped the current rating of the dam to “fair to poor condition” and recommends improvements be made, but says there is no immediate safety threat.

However, the Mayor and other commissioners say the continued deterioration of the dam is cause for concern.

“That’s now rated the way a dam that collapsed in Midland that causes millions of dollars worth of damage to that area of the state, and we might be lucky but we could have a 100 year storm happen next week and this could be a problem,” said Traverse City Mayor Jim Carruthers.

The City Commission is still preparing to appeal the decision that halted the fish pass.