Optimizing the operation of MRI scanners to visualize finer details of the brain

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volume 6, Article number: 283 (2021) Cite this article. For free-living animals, one prerequisite for survival is the ability to regulate the amount and types of food they consume in response to nutritional fluctuation. Protein is one of the most indispensable macronutrients, an inadequate intake of which may lead to multiple diseases, such as malnutrition. It has been previously described that dietary restriction of proteins results in an increased appetite for foods containing abundant protein or EAAs in animals. In this study, Kim et al. found that amino acid-deprived flies exhibited a strong preference for metabolizable L-EAAs over unmetabolizable D-EAAs.1 This finding further suggested that insufficient consumption of amino acids stimulates the ingestion of flies for L-EAAs. However, the detailed mechanism connecting a dietary protein deficiency and food selection, as well as the organ(s) or cell type(s) involved in this process are largely unexplored.