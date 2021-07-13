Cancel
Optimizing the operation of MRI scanners to visualize finer details of the brain

By Emily Henderson, B.Sc.
News-Medical.net
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExperts in magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) at the DZNE are optimizing the operation of MRI scanners as part of an international research effort to enable visualization of finer details of the human brain. This is to detect pathological changes that occur in "spinocerebellar ataxias", which are neurodegenerative diseases manifested by movement disturbances and other impairments. The project, coordinated by the DZNE, is scheduled for three years and is funded under the aegis of the "EU Joint Programme - Neurodegenerative Disease Research (JPND)" with a total of about 1.4 million euros. Of this, the DZNE will receive around 630,000 euros provided by the German Federal Ministry of Education and Research (BMBF).

