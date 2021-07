On 07/17/21 at approximately 2:50pm WCPD was dispatched to the report of a theft of a wallet from a patron at Greystone Oyster Bar, located in the 50 block of N. Church St. The victim reported a younger aged B/M (suspect #1) wearing blue jeans, black t-shirt, and a white Penn State ballcap took her wallet. While the suspect was attempting to flee the area he assaulted the manager of Greystone. Suspect #1 was with another older B/M (suspect #2) with an orange beard who was wearing a grey Lacoste t-shirt and a white and green sarong. Suspect #1 initially entered a vehicle belonging to Suspect #2 before fleeing the area on foot.