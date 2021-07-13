Cancel
Chehalis, WA

In Loving Memory of Stan Baker: 1935-2021

Chronicle
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChaplain (LTC) Walter Stanley “Stan” Baker, Jr. passed away Tuesday June 22, 2021. He was 86 years old. Stan was born February 10, 1935, in Dunn, N.C. to Mary Gladys Hart and Walter Stanley Baker, Sr. He was called to the Methodist ministry and after completing his degrees at High Point College and Emory University, he served two churches in western North Carolina between 1959 and 1965. He married for the first time and had two children, Walter and Jonell. In 1965 he joined the United States Army, and he served for 20 years as a chaplain. He completed two tours of Vietnam, providing spiritual support to soldiers from all faiths and backgrounds, and was stationed throughout the United States and Germany.

