DENVER – If you’re amazed by the Braves (44-45) entering the All-Star break only four games back of first place, you’re not alone. In a season when Murphy’s Law has taken full effect, the ailing, shorthanded Braves find themselves one good week from first place. It’s a bizarre reality not only given how the season has transpired, but also because the Braves would be almost buried – or completely squashed – in every other division.