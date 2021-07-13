Cancel
Letter to the Editor: Watching Walsh in Wake of Star of David Apology

Chronicle
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInterviews with Holocaust survivors and eye-witnesses are the most chilling chapters of my 55-year career as a reporter and historian. I can still hear the horror in Arnold Samuels’ voice as he described helping liberate Dachau, where emaciated bodies were stacked like cordwood and mounds of ashes in the ovens were still warm. At 91, he closed his eyes, held his head and made a low keening sound — an anguished “Awwwwwww” — as the memories flooded his brain. He handed me a stack of photos he took at the concentration camp in 1945. “People need to see them,” he said. “But they give me nightmares. I just couldn’t visualize how a cultured nation could do that to other human beings.” The utter depravity of it seared Arnold’s soul — and mine.

