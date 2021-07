As most of you are aware, the metrics we use to track the prevalence of COVID-19 are going up across Georgia — both the number of cases and the percentage of those tested who receive a positive result — which means that the number of COVID positive inpatients in our hospitals is also increasing. Whether this is due to the July 4 holiday weekend or the Delta variant, or some combination of both, the result is the same: we need everyone to continue doing everything they can to protect themselves, their friends, and their family.