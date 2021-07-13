Kenton County Sheriff's Office warns of phone scammers pretending to be police
COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) - The Kenton County Sheriff's Office warns of a phone scam where the criminals pretend to be police officers. Investigators say complaints are coming in about callers telling people to expect a warrant for their arrest unless they give them credit card info over the phone. In some cases, the scammers are also asking victims to meet and exchange cash to take care of the warrant.local12.com
