365 Days of Texas True Crime: Good Reads

You know those movies where the bad guy is an oil tycoon who swindles people out of millions of dollars and then spends it on houses and cars and trips? Well that actually happened right here in Odessa. You may have heard about James Clinton Fletcher, owner of now defunct San Jan LLC. He just got 15 years of prison for defrauding investors out of more than $18 million dollars. That's right, he's a movie bad guy trope in every way. He defrauded strangers, friends, family, anyone with money willing to invest with no regard for the consequences to anyone but himself. He used the money to buy expensive houses, cars, vacations, hunting trips and it also bought him that 15 year prison term.