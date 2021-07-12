365 Days of Texas True Crime: Good Reads
I thought today I would give you guys a list of really good books on notorious murders in Texas. Evidence of Love by John Bloom-Friday the 13th seems to hold the number one spot for spooky on the calendar. Mostly as a result of the movies but there are a few real life incidents that you should fear far more than Freddy. On Friday the 13th, 1980, in Wylie, Betty Gore (the last name though am I right?) was found murdered in a utility room. She had been axed to death with over 40 swings. Martial infidelity, betrayed friendship, and the fatal jealousy of Candy Montgomery. The book also became an Emmy-award winning television movie called “A Small Town Killing”.kbat.com
