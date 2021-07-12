Cancel
365 Days of Texas True Crime: Good Reads

I thought today I would give you guys a list of really good books on notorious murders in Texas. Evidence of Love by John Bloom-Friday the 13th seems to hold the number one spot for spooky on the calendar. Mostly as a result of the movies but there are a few real life incidents that you should fear far more than Freddy. On Friday the 13th, 1980, in Wylie, Betty Gore (the last name though am I right?) was found murdered in a utility room. She had been axed to death with over 40 swings. Martial infidelity, betrayed friendship, and the fatal jealousy of Candy Montgomery. The book also became an Emmy-award winning television movie called “A Small Town Killing”.

ZZ Top Bassist Dusty Hill Dead at 72

ZZ Top bassist and vocalist Dusty Hill, who played with the blues-rock trio for more than 50 years, died Tuesday night at the age of 72. Surviving ZZ Top members, singer and guitarist Billy Gibbons and drummer Frank Beard, confirmed Hill’s death and paid tribute to the bassist in a brief statement on Wednesday.
Sounds like a bad guy in a movie

You know those movies where the bad guy is an oil tycoon who swindles people out of millions of dollars and then spends it on houses and cars and trips? Well that actually happened right here in Odessa. You may have heard about James Clinton Fletcher, owner of now defunct San Jan LLC. He just got 15 years of prison for defrauding investors out of more than $18 million dollars. That's right, he's a movie bad guy trope in every way. He defrauded strangers, friends, family, anyone with money willing to invest with no regard for the consequences to anyone but himself. He used the money to buy expensive houses, cars, vacations, hunting trips and it also bought him that 15 year prison term.

