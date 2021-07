Mayor Michaels announces the retirement of Fire Chief Shane Laws after more than 22 years of service to the City of Fulton Fire Department. Chief Laws retirement comes after applying for and being chosen to be the next Oswego County Fire Coordinator. Mayor Michaels commented “It has been a pleasure to work alongside Chief Laws. The quality of his work and experience has been showcased through a pandemic year and several high profile incidents in Fulton over the past year and half. While we are sorry to see him go, we are excited for this new chapter in his career. The City of Fulton celebrates his achievements and wishes Chief Laws great success as County Fire Coordinator.”