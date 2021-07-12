Texas Democrats flying to Washington to deny election bill quorum

Enough Texas Democratic Representatives left the state on Monday, July 12, to deny Republicans the quorum needed to pass a voting bill on Tuesday morning. At least 51 of the 67 House Democrats were on a chartered flight to Washington, D.C., at about 3:30 p.m. Monday. They plan to lobby Congress for a federal voting rights bill that would help prevent restrictive state measures such as the bill set for a vote in Texas on July 13. A quorum of two-thirds of the 150-member state chamber must be present to conduct House business.