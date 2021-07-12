Cancel
Texas State

Texas Democrats flying to Washington to deny election bill quorum

By DailyTrib.com - Marble Falls
ourcommunitynow.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEnough Texas Democratic Representatives left the state on Monday, July 12, to deny Republicans the quorum needed to pass a voting bill on Tuesday morning. At least 51 of the 67 House Democrats were on a chartered flight to Washington, D.C., at about 3:30 p.m. Monday. They plan to lobby Congress for a federal voting rights bill that would help prevent restrictive state measures such as the bill set for a vote in Texas on July 13. A quorum of two-thirds of the 150-member state chamber must be present to conduct House business.

ourcommunitynow.com

Related
Texas StateKTSA

Texas lawmakers ask if quorum-breaking Democrats vacated seats

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Republican lawmakers are seeking an opinion from Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton on the constitutionality of breaking quorum. Rep. James White, who represents counties in Southeast Texas serves as chairman of the House Committee on Homeland Security and Public Safety, asked Paxton whether Democrats were within their constitutional rights to break quorum and if their seats can be considered vacated.
Texas StateDallas News

Sharpton and MLK III link arms with Texas Democrats on voting rights

WASHINGTON — The Rev. Al Sharpton and Martin Luther King III linked arms with Democratic fugitives from the Texas House on Wednesday at the monument to King’s father, insisting their struggle against voter suppression is not in vain despite obstacles in Austin and the U.S. Senate. “Not in recent history...
Texas StateNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Texas Democrats Breaking Quorum in D.C. Give Update on Walkout

Texas Democrats currently breaking quorum in Gov. Greg Abbott's special session held a news conference Tuesday morning to give an update on their legislative walkout. The legislators didn't say beforehand specifically what they were going to discuss. However, in a statement about the news conference, they said they were going to "expose Texas Republicans’ continued promotion of the 'Big Lie' to undermine the public’s trust in our elections."
Texas StateNBC News

Texas Democrats to meet with Clintons, Stacey Abrams

The Texas House Democrats who are breaking quorum to block their Republican colleagues from advancing voting restrictions will meet with Bill and Hillary Clinton and voting rights advocate Stacey Abrams on Thursday, state legislators said. Members of the Texas House Democratic Caucus will meet with Abrams at 10 a.m. and...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
NewsTalk 1290

Rep. Travis Clardy To Testify About Voter Integrity Legislation

Listen to the full interview with State Representative Travis Clardy who joined The Chad Hasty on Wednesday above. On Thursday, three Texas House Democrats who fled to Washington, D.C. will testify in Congress. The Democrats will speak at the House Oversight and Government Reform subcommittee on Civil Rights and Civil Liberties. The hearing is called "Democracy in Danger: The Assault on Voting Rights in Texas.
San Antonio, TXourcommunitynow.com

San Antonio Rep. Philip Cortez leaves Austin again to rejoin Democrats in Washington

A few Texas Democrats publicly noted Cortez left without consulting with those who broke quorum. San Antonio representative Ina Minjarez told Texas Public Radio reporter Joey Palacios she was disappointed to see Cortez turn his back on the fight. She said, "though I cannot speak to what led to his decision, it is disheartening to think that some representatives value a gavel over protecting the voting rights of all Texas."
Texas Statetexassignal.com

Texas Democrats: Abbott must restore funding to legislature to kickstart negotiations

Texas House Democrats breaking quorum in Washington held a press conference on Friday to mark the halfway point of the special session ending Aug. 6. Democrats said they were committed to staying another 15 days until the end of the special session in order to keep disrupting Republican legislation that would make it more difficult to access the ballot box.

