After so many months, it's tempting to get numb to the coronavirus pandemic, but COVID-19 doesn't care; it's surging again due to the highly transmissible Delta variant. Only 49% of Americans are vaccinated. Models predict we could see "a tripling of the current daily death toll," said CNN's Jake Tapper on State of the Union yesterday. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared with him and issued a big warning. Read on for five life-saving pieces of new guidance. And to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.