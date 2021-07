The Chautauqua County Health Department reported three new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Monday, which brings the county's total case number to 9,329 since the start of the pandemic. The latest cases include two in the Jamestown area and one in the Dunkirk area. Meanwhile, the CDC's level of community transmission for the county has gone from low to moderate. The county's seven-day average infection rate has increased by four-tenths of a percent to 1.7%, the number of active cases has increased to 13, the number of hospitalizations remains at zero, and the number of people in quarantine went down to 27. Along with the county's 13 active cases, 9,158 have recovered and 158 have died.