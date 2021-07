The Los Angeles Clippers announced Kawhi Leonard underwent surgery to repair a partially-torn ACL yesterday. This came as a surprise to just about everybody because, ever since the superstar got hurt in the second round of these playoffs, the Clippers said it was nothing more than a knee sprain. That is technically correct, since the definition of a knee sprain is overstretched or torn ligaments and ACL stands for anterior cruciate ligament, but "knee sprain" and "torn ACL" have very different connotations in the sporting world.