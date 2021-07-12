Cancel
MLB

Shohei Ohtani to start as pitcher, bat leadoff in ASG

By Field Level Media
Albany Herald
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLos Angeles Angels two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani will be the American League's starting pitcher and leadoff hitter in the All-Star Game on Tuesday in Denver. Washington Nationals ace Max Scherzer will provide the opposition at Coors Field for the National League. He will make his fourth start in the All-Star Game.

