Politics

ENTERPRISE EDITORIAL: Abbott, Phelan should try to avoid court rebuke or Democratic walkout

Beaumont Enterprise
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere won’t be a lot of good news coming out of the special session of the Texas Legislature that began Thursday, but Gov. Greg Abbott and GOP leaders like House Speaker Dade Phelan can still try to make it as productive as possible. If they pass legislation that federal judges later strike down as unconstitutional, all the effort that went into that item will have been in vain. And while most Republican lawmakers don’t care what their Democratic colleagues do in response, the GOP majority should at least try to prevent another Democratic walkout that would disrupt their plans and the state’s larger political structure.

Texas Stateeasttexasradio.com

Abbott – “Texas Democrats Wasting Their Time In DC”

Governor Greg Abbott says Texas House Democrats are wasting their time in Washington, D.C. At least two Democrats have returned to Austin, Harold Dutton of Austin and Phillip Cortez of San Antonio. Abbott says they and other Democrats who return to Austin can participate in discussions affecting the provisions of the voting bill.
Texas StateNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Texas Democrats Breaking Quorum in D.C. Give Update on Walkout

The news conference has ended. Video from this news conference will be added to this story late Tuesday morning. Texas Democrats currently breaking quorum in Gov. Greg Abbott's special session held a news conference Tuesday morning to give an update on their legislative walkout. The legislators didn't say beforehand specifically...
Texas Stateexpressnews.com

Garcia: Cortez alienates fellow House Dems with return to Texas

Breaking a legislative quorum is one of life’s rare bonding experiences. Kind of like touring the country in a van with your band mates or suffering through a grueling training camp with your teammates. Because you’re physically disconnected from home, family and friends, you lean on each other. You become...
Awesome 98

Rep. Burrows Wants Hearing Regarding UT, But Gov. Abbott Is Silent

Listen to the full interview with State Representative Dustin Burrows above. Last Friday evening, State Representative Dustin Burrows joined The Chad Hasty Show to discuss why he's filing legislation to stop the University of Texas, along with Oklahoma University, from leaving the Big 12 conference and joining the SEC. This...
Healthwbap.com

Rick Roberts: Gov. Abbott Says The Democrats’ Extreme Talk Isn’t Working!

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed into law a bill that dramatically increases penalties for fentanyl, a deadly drug 50 times more potent than heroin! At least Gov. Abbott and Texas Republicans are hard at work, unlike Democrats who would rather run out on their constituents! There’s important business other than the election integrity bill, such as bail reform. Why is that important? Gov. Abbott joins Rick to talk to you about that and much more! The Rick Roberts Show is on NewsTalk 820 WBAP…(Photo Courtesy of WFAA)
Politicsspectrumlocalnews.com

Gov. Abbott signs bill that increases punishment for making or selling fentanyl

HOUSTON — Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday signed Senate Bill 768 into law. The signing took place at the Crime Stoppers of Houston headquarters. SB 768, sponsored by Sen. Joan Huffman, R-Houston, and Rep. Ann Johnson, D-Houston, increases the punishment for manufacturing and distributing fentanyl in Texas. With the new law, the penalty for the manufacture or delivery of 4-200 grams of fentanyl in Texas is a minimum of 10 years in prison. 200-400 grams leads to a minimum of 15 years and over 400 grams is a minimum of 20 years. The maximum penalty is life in prison.
Congress & CourtsBeaumont Enterprise

Local representative speaks in-depth on Democrats' walkout

As the days in Washington, D.C., drag on for Texas Democrats, it seems more likely that Congress will see a breakthrough on a pared-down version of a voting rights bill than of Texas Democrats reaching an agreement with Texas House leaders on a less-restrictive voting access bill. State Rep. Joe...
Congress & CourtsTyler Morning Telegraph

Democratic walkout costing taxpayers $43,000 a day

(The Center Square) – The more than 60 Texas House Democrats who walked out of a special legislative session could be costing taxpayers up to $43,000 a day, one lawmake estimates. Texas Speaker of the House Dade Phelan has demanded that the truant Democrats return the $221 a day they...

Comments / 6

