ENTERPRISE EDITORIAL: Abbott, Phelan should try to avoid court rebuke or Democratic walkout

There won’t be a lot of good news coming out of the special session of the Texas Legislature that began Thursday, but Gov. Greg Abbott and GOP leaders like House Speaker Dade Phelan can still try to make it as productive as possible. If they pass legislation that federal judges later strike down as unconstitutional, all the effort that went into that item will have been in vain. And while most Republican lawmakers don’t care what their Democratic colleagues do in response, the GOP majority should at least try to prevent another Democratic walkout that would disrupt their plans and the state’s larger political structure.