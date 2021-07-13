Sam Raimi's The Evil Dead Returns to Theaters This October for 40th Anniversary
After forty years of terror, The Evil Dead will be heading back to theaters in honor of the iconic horror movie's 40th anniversary. Hosted by Fathom Events in collaboration with Grindhouse Releasing, the movie will return to the big screen for one night only on the night of Thursday, Oct. 7. The special screening will also include an exclusive introduction from Bruce Campbell, the star of the franchise who plays fan favorite hero Ash Williams.movieweb.com
