The Suicide Squad Gives King Shark His Own Trailer in Celebration of Shark Week

While James Gunn has had a very eventful journey to helming the third outing for Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, it seems that it may also turn out to be his last directorial effort in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Having written and directed the first two Guardians movies, being unceremoniously fired for a while by Disney, jumping on board DC's The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker series, and then being rehired to helm Guardians of The Galaxy Vol 3, it is almost a story worthy of its own Marvel movie. While Gunn has been nothing but complimentary about his time working for Marvel Studios, he has made it clear that he believes his time within the MCU is now limited.