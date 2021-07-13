The Suicide Squad Gives King Shark His Own Trailer in Celebration of Shark Week
King Shark is front and center in an all-new teaser for The Suicide Squad. Written and directed by James Gunn, the upcoming comic book movie features Sylvester Stallone as the voice of the supervillain. In honor of Shark Week, Warner Bros. has dropped a new teaser for the movie focusing specifically on Stallone's King Shark, revealing some of his interactions with the other members of the group. You can check out the teaser below.movieweb.com
