Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Anderson, Greenville by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 21:47:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 22:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Scattered trees and power lines will be blown down in the warned area. Seek shelter inside an interior room. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service Greenville-Spartanburg by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Anderson; Greenville The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Greenville County in Upstate South Carolina Central Anderson County in Upstate South Carolina * Until 1030 PM EDT. * At 947 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Anderson, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Anderson, Homeland Park, Piedmont, Belton, Williamston, Northlake, West Pelzer, Anderson Airport and Broadway Lake. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH