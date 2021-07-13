Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Was Rangers OF Joey Gallo robbed in the Home Run Derby?

By 105 3 The Fan Staff
Posted by 
105.3 The Fan
105.3 The Fan
 15 days ago

Rangers All-Star outfielder Joey Gallo got off to a rough start in his first-ever Home Run Derby, but he came roaring back in the final seconds to tie Colorado Rockies shortstop Trevor Story with 20 home runs.

www.audacy.com

Comments / 0

105.3 The Fan

105.3 The Fan

Dallas, TX
508
Followers
2K+
Post
125K+
Views
ABOUT

All the top sports stories from Dallas, including the Cowboys, Rangers, Mavericks and more.

 http://audacy.com/1053thefan
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Redmond
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rangers#The Home Run Derby#Irving
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBchatsports.com

Texas Rangers News: No ESPN, Joey Gallo will not be a free agent at year’s end

Jul 12, 2021; Denver, CO, USA; Texas Rangers right fielder Joey Gallo hits during the 2021 MLB Home Run Derby. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports. Joey Gallo finally made his much-anticipated Home Run Derby debut as the Texas Rangers‘ representative on Monday night at Coors Field. Unfortunately, it didn’t go as planned.
MLBfangraphs.com

The Relaunching of Joey Gallo

Joey Gallo didn’t win in his long-anticipated Home Run Derby debut — he didn’t even make it out of the first round or hit a single 500-foot drive at Coors Field on Monday night — but he earned his trip to Denver’s All-Star festivities nonetheless. After an injury-marred 2019 and a dismal follow-up in the pandemic-shortened season, the 27-year-old slugger is putting together his best and most complete campaign.
MLBPinstripe Alley

Yankees potential trade target: Joey Gallo

Coming into the season, the Yankees outfield was supposed to be a strength. Clint Frazier had a fantastic breakout campaign in 2020, slashing .267/.394/.511 with 8 homers in 39 games, finally putting that prodigious bat speed to good use. Meanwhile, Aaron Hicks posted a 120 OPS+ despite having limited power, thanks to his immense walk rate that gave him a .379 OBP; a year removed from Tommy John surgery, nobody would have been surprised if his power returned in a big way. And then, of course, there’s Aaron Judge, whose only concern was whether he would be able to stay on the field. There were concerns all around, certainly, but there was also immense reason for optimism.
MLBfox4news.com

Rangers outfielder Joey Gallo on recent trade rumors, MLB All-Star Game

Few players spark fear in the hearts of MLB pitchers like Rangers outfielder Joey Gallo. The Home Run machine is off to his best start in his career, tallying 23 home runs before the All-Star break. Gallo talks with Mike Doocy about recent trade rumors, the All-Star Game, and his relationship with Rangers fans.
MLBPosted by
ClutchPoints

The perfect trade Padres must offer Rangers for Joey Gallo

The hot stove is now starting to heat up as the MLB trade deadline inches closer and closer. Among the players that could be on the move over the coming weeks is Texas Rangers slugger Joey Gallo. One recent report from Joel Sherman of the New York Post noted that the Gallo is expected to receive plenty of trade interest ahead of the July 30 trade deadline, including from the San Diego Padres.
MLBallfans.co

All-Star slugger Joey Gallo wants to stay with Texas Rangers at deadline

ARLINGTON, Texas — Joey Gallo has repeatedly said he wants to stay with the Texas Rangers. The All-Star slugger is also well aware that he could be traded in the next two weeks by the team that drafted him. The still-rebuilding and last-place Rangers are certain to get inquiries from...
MLBPosted by
CNN

Identifying the 5 Best Trade Landing Spots for Rangers All-Star Joey Gallo

As Major League Baseball's July 30 trade deadline approaches, no single player's trade value is rising as fast as Joey Gallo's. The two-time All-Star and 2020 Gold Glove winner got off to a tepid start, but he's more recently been on fire ever since MLB's crackdown on foreign substances coincided with a widespread decrease in spin rate. He homered 13 times in 18 games leading up to the All-Star break.
MLBThe Good Phight

Joey Gallo could be a perfect fit for the Phillies

As the MLB All-Star break and 2021 draft have come and gone, the Philadelphia Phillies now turn their eyes towards the trade deadline. Sitting at a 44-44 record and just 3.5 games out of the lead for the NL East, the Phillies will have to determine if they are buyers or sellers ahead of the deadline.
MLBPosted by
ClutchPoints

3 best trade destinations for Joey Gallo, ranked

The MLB trade deadline is fast approaching and there should be plenty of activity on the market. The San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers will surely be buying. The Chicago Cubs should be selling after a big string of losses, and the White Sox across the way should be buying. With that, one of the bigger names on the market is Texas Rangers slugger Joey Gallo.
MLByanksgoyard.com

Yankees: This Joey Gallo trade package probably gets deal done with Rangers

The Joey Gallo trade rumors, which once seemed like a dream for New York Yankees fans, seem to now be developing a sort of reality. Joel Sherman of the New York Post connected the Bombers to Gallo this week. So did esteemed MLB insider Jeff Passan of ESPN. Is this the blockbuster move general manager Brian Cashman is going to make?
MLBnumberfire.com

Joey Gallo batting cleanup for Texas on Friday

Texas Rangers outfielder Joey Gallo is starting in Friday's contest against the Toronto Blue Jays. Gallo will operate right field after David Dahl was rested on Friday night. In a matchup against left-hander Robbie Ray, our models project Gallo to score 14.9 FanDuel points at the salary of $4,100.

Comments / 0

Community Policy