We are at the halfway point in the week, and investors have a lot to digest. Earnings season continues, and the Federal Reserve was in the hot seat today. Board Chair Jerome Powell shared that interest rates will stay at near-zero levels, as the central bank believes more progress toward recovery is needed. However, the tone is starting to change, and some investors think the start to tapering could be around the corner. For now though, Powell maintains that inflation is merely “transitory.” Given all this, what did the stock market do today?