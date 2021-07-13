Freshman Ducharme at home at UConn

Freshman Caroline Ducharme made a strong first impression during UConn's summer session. (Courtesy UConn)

STORRS — Caroline Ducharme couldn’t tell you how many times she’s come off a screen looking for a shot during her time at Noble and Greenough School and in her AAU basketball career.

But before June 1 she hadn’t done it at UConn and in front of its Hall of Fame coach Geno Auriemma.

“It was one of those things I did that I didn’t even notice,” Ducharme said. “It was my footwork coming off a screen and he quickly called me out on it. I wouldn’t even have thought of it. But he’s big into taking care of little details,”

In some ways it was Ducharme’s welcome to UConn.

And there’s no place she’d rather be.

“It’s pretty surreal to think through my injuries and stuff that I actually am here,” Ducharme said. “I try not to look at that much. I haven’t done anything here. I’m still trying to prove myself and I have a lot of work to do.

“It definitely has been an adjustment. It’s a different schedule and every day is hard, every day is competitive. I feel like after a couple of days I got used to it and since it’s been great.”

Ducharme — a 6-foot-2 guard from Milton, Massachusetts — is a two-time Gatorade state Player of the Year and a 2021 McDonald’s All-American. She averaged 31.0 points, 15.3 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 4.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game as a senior in leading Noble and Greenough to an 11-0 record in a pandemic-shortened season.

She persevered and came back from surgery for a torn anterior cruciate ligament in her left knee suffered in May 2017, and recovered from a torn shoulder labrum in July 2018 that ended her sophomore season four months before it began. By her senior year she was ranked as the No. 5 recruit in the Class of 2021.

“If you were to ask Hootie (Andrea Hudy, UConn director of sports performance for women’s basketball) in the weight room and the conditioning, or even the coaches on the floor, ‘Who’s the most improved player since June 1?’ they’d say Caroline Ducharme,” Auriemma said. “She’s got a huge chip on her shoulder about a lot of things, and I like that. She’s pissed.

“She reminds me a lot of Carla Berube or Amy Duran. She’s not afraid. She works on her game constantly. She is competitive as hell. They don’t know how she does it, but she beats their butts.”

One thing Ducharme is adjusting to is being more vocal as she was more a leader by example in high school.

Having fellow freshmen Amari DeBerry, Azzi Fudd, and Saylor Poffenbarger around helps. Ducharme is the oldest of the group as she’ll turn 20 in November.

“I knew all of them before I got here but it’s so much fun now to be teammates,” Ducharme said. “That’s something we’d been talking about for awhile before we got here. To be able to spend time with each other has been a lot of fun.”

The work for the Huskies will continue at home till the end of August as their summer session wrapped up last week.

Ducharme is pleased with her progress but is still a long way where she wants to be as she prepares to make her bid for playing time once preseason workouts begin.

“My decision making is better and I think I’m more confident in every move I make,” Ducharme said. “I’m stronger and faster. I’ve worked on things that, like I said, I would have never even thought of. I watch tape from my first individual workout to what I was doing at the end and it’s like a different player.

“Now I need to stay on top of things, on top of the work that I’ve done here. I want to work out with the same intensity at room that I do here. I don’t want to take any steps back whether it’s in the weight room or on the court.”