Public lands make up over 36 percent of Colorado, and the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) manages 8.3 million acres — 12% of the state. These lands contribute to the natural beauty of Colorado, create some of the cleanest molecules of energy in the world, and support the state’s flourishing economic development. Whomever is chosen and confirmed to lead the BLM, an agency of significant importance to the West — and particularly, Colorado — should be someone who has the confidence of the American public, understands the importance of multiple uses on public lands, and is committed to keeping the BLM headquarters in the West.