Oneida County, NY

Consent decree for Oneida elections board over voter records

 15 days ago

UTICA, N.Y. (AP) — The U.S. Department of Justice has reached an agreement with a county elections board in central New York over voter registrations and provisional ballots in the wake of federal election law violations coming to light in a tightly contested congressional race last year. The Justice Department and the Oneida County Board of Elections filed the proposed consent decree with a federal court on Monday. The court must still approve it. The discovery of the violations came in the course of determining who had won New York’s 22nd Congressional District. A judge ruled in February that Republican Rep. Claudia Tenney defeated the then-incumbent, Anthony Brindisi, by 109 votes.

