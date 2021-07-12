Cancel
Winsted, MN

Colleen Carlson, 66

crowrivermedia.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleColleen Carlson, 66, of Winsted, passed away Wednesday, July 7, after a courageous second battle with a form of rare cancer. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial for Colleen Carlson is 11 a.m. Friday, July 16, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Winsted. The Rev. Matthew Wiering will officiate. Inurnment will follow at Holy Trinity Cemetery. A visitation is 4-8 p.m. Thursday, July 15, at the church. Further visitation is one hour prior to Mass, Friday morning, July 16, at the church. Urn bearers will be her brothers Bob, Pat, Tony, Dan and Steve. Memorials are preferred to The American Cancer Society or The Nature Conservancy.

www.crowrivermedia.com

