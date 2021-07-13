Cancel
Coloma, MI

Christmas in July happening in Coloma

By Matt Nagy
abc57.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. -- The City of Coloma announced the details for their Christmas in July event that will be hosted downtown on Saturday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. “We can’t wait to turn the downtown into Christmas for the day. A committee of volunteers along with area businesses have pulled together to plan a unique and family friendly fun day for all to enjoy. These events have been pulled together with little to no budget and are being offered to guests to enjoy for little to no cost or completely free,” said Coloma Mayor Marsha Hammond.

