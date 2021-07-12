Merlin A. Klabunde, 82
Merlin A. Klabunde, 82, of Hutchinson, passed away Monday, July 12, at Harmony River living Center in Hutchinson. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Friday, July 16, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Brownton, with interment in Immanuel Lutheran Church Cemetery in Brownton. Visitation is 4-7 p.m. Thursday, July 15, at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Brownton, and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.www.crowrivermedia.com
