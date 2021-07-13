Powering Plant-Based Snacking with California Almonds

Baja Fresh wants to make its menu more accessible to vegetarians, which is why it has debuted three new dishes made with plant-based Impossible meat. The new lineup of Impossible dishes gives consumers a way to enjoy some of their favorite Mexican dishes, without the meat. A star dish from the new lineup is the Impossible Taco Combo, which consists of three tacos filled with Impossible meat and topped with shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, Baja salsa, and cotija cheese. There's also the Fuego Impossible Burrito, which combines Impossible meat with black beans, melted jack cheese, guacamole, Diablo salsa, Six Chiles salsa, pico de gallo, pickled jalapenos, shredded lettuce, and sour cream, all in a soft flour tortilla. Finally, there's an Impossible Bowl, which combines Baja rice topped with Impossible meat, roasted veggies, sour cream, avocado, pico de gallo, and crunchy tortilla strips.