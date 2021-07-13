Powering Plant-Based Snacking with California Almonds
According to Innova Market Insights, plant-based food launches have experienced a growth rate of 57 percent from 2015 to 2019. As the plant-based snacking category continues to grow, how can brands stay relevant and deliver the healthful appeal consumers crave? Chef Christine Farkus, Innovation Lead and Founder of IHeartFood Consulting, shares her insights on how almonds can make plant-based snack exploration more exciting thanks to the variety of textures, flavors, and forms they offer.www.bakeryandsnacks.com
Comments / 0