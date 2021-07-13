Cancel
California State

Radio host Larry Elder enters California recall election

wcn247.com
 15 days ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Conservative talk show host Larry Elder is entering the California recall election aimed at removing Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom from office. The 69-year-old attorney and author known for his appearances on Fox News joins a large Republican field that so far has no clear front-runner. He says he decided to enter his first campaign after witnessing California’s out-of-control homeless crisis, spiking crime rates and whipsaw coronavirus lockdowns. Newsom was elected in a 2018 landslide in the heavily Democratic state. The recall election scheduled for Sept. 14 gained strength following school and business closures during the pandemic that upended life for millions of Californians.

